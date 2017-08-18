South African Delegation Happy With Zambia Reception Ahead Of Chan Fixture

South Africa soccer team assistant coach Thabo Senong says he is happy to be back in Ndola for Saturday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) final round second leg qualifier against Zambia.

Senong said he was happy to experience the familiar warm reception he felt in Zambia as his team had during the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa was based in Ndola for the 2017 U-20 Africa Cup and enjoyed home like support at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium where they came out second in a group that had Senegal, Cameroun and South Sudan.

The U-20 head coach, who is senior national team second assistant to Stuart Baxter, returned to Ndola leading the CHAN team and expressed delight at the warm reception at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

“Zambia is always home, I am happy to be back in Ndola where we were during the U-20 Africa Cup. The reception here is always great,” Senong said.

“Ndola is home to us, there is nothing like we are playing away.”

Zambia and South Africa meet in the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship final round, return leg qualifier at Levy Stadium tomorrow.

The two teams settled for a 2-all draw in the first leg last week with Zambia now needing a scoreless or 1-all draw to qualify to the tournament.

