Tayali Gets Nolle ‘Awakening’ In Defamation Of IG

The Director of Public Prosecutions has entered a nolle prosequi in a case in which the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja sued Chilufya Tayali for libel.

There seems to be a wave of political awakening on the part of the PF leadership with citizens suspected to have been slapped with trumped up charges getting reprieve.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was released on Wednesday after the DPP dropped treason charges against him and five others.

UPP president Saviour Chishimba was also let scot free without charge after spending seven days behind bars for defamation of the president.

Now it’s EPP leader Chilufya Tayali surviving the rigorous process.

When the case came up for continuation of trial, the defence was ready with cross examination of Kanganja but magistrate Felix Kaoma said the DPP had filed to drop the case through nolle.