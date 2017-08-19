Hichilema: Zambia Blossomed Under Levy Mwanawasa

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to Zambia’s third Republican president Levy Mwanawasa.

On the occasion of late Mwanawasa’s ninth memorial, Hichilema says Mwanawasa’s leadership belonged to the present and future.

HICHILEMA’S FULL STATEMENT

PRESS STATEMENT.

19th August 2017

WE CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF LATE PRESIDENT MWANAWASA WITH GRATITUDE AND RESPECT.

Fellow citizens and compatriots, today marks the 9th year since the passing on of our dear President Dr. Levy Patrick Mwanawasa who died in France while on a tour of duty on behalf of our Nation.

The death of President Mwanawasa was without doubt the darkest day of the Nation’s history. On the day the tragic news was received, our Republic stood still and held vigil by our radios and televisions, trying to absorb what had befallen the nation.

Our Radios were jammed with callers of different ethnicities,religions, races, gender and national origins. Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Bahai and African traditional religions were bound together by the sadness of the grave loss, but most importantly, they were held together by our shared values, patriotism, solidarity and pride with which our founding fathers and mothers built this Nation upon.

Our profound grief at the loss of a visionary, nationalist and distinguished lawyer, quickly gave way to the hope for a better future, based on the firm social, economic and political foundation he had built for us, within such a short period of time. And so the Nation began to celebrate the rewards of his selfless and visionary leadership based on sound and prudent economic management anchored on zero tolerance to corruption, respect for basic freedoms, civil liberties and the rule of law.

Under Dr Mwanawasa, free press flourished and blossomed, the freedoms of expression, assembly and association thrived while differences of political opinions and divergent views strengthened our common values, as a society who saw things in different perspectives, but all bound and in one accord over one common destiny, as one Nation under One God.

Though President Mwanawasa lived in his era gone by as a result of his sad and untimely demise, his leadership belonged to the present and future expectations of what new African gorvernance ought to be, accountable, transparent and honest.

Dr Mwanawasa unlocked the potential of future generations, inspired confidence in budding youth business leaders, gave hope to women entreupreunship, and created an enabling environment for our marketeers and farmers.

The President set pace on the uncompromised fight against corruption, cronyism and political violence and defined a sound and sober ideology that, a fellow politician with a divergent view is not a sworn enemy, but a political opponent and a fellow citizen.

He answered a call beyond duty, ran his race and accomplished so much so few have achieved in so short a period of time.

On this day on the celebration of the brave, corrupt free and visionary leadership of President Mwanawasa, we pay our heartfelt tribute to the widow, Dr Maureen Mwanawasa and family who gave more than what was expected of them by sharing President Levy Patrick Mwanawasa to Zambia. May God bless them always.

In the words of an anonymous poet, we conclude with these profound words,

“He shall not grow old as we who are left grow old.

Age shall not weary him nor the years condemn

At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we shall remember him”.

May the soul of Dr Levy Patrick Mwanawasa rest in peace.

Hakainde Hichilema

President

UPND