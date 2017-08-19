Pres. Summons Sa Opposition Leaders Julius Malema & Maimane

President Edgar Lungu has summoned two South African opposition leaders months after the duo attempted to meddle in domestic politics branding him a “dictator”.
Vibrant Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane had joined the crusade to push for the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
Hichilema, released on Wednesday, was in jail for treason related charges that both local and domestic observers believed were politically non-bailable charges.
President Lungu who arrived in South Africa last night after attending the inauguration of Rwanda President Paul Kagame has intimated a meeting with both Malema and Maimane while in Pretoria.
BELOW IS THE STATEMENT
PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SUMMONS OPPOSITION EFF& DA LEADERS
Pretoria-Friday 18th August 2017
Zambia’s President, Mr. Edgar Lungu has summoned for a meeting, opposition leaders in South Africa who have been making remarks against Zambia.
President Lungu said this when he was welcomed by a cheering crowd upon arrival at a named Hotel.
He said that he had instructed the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa to facilitate such a meeting with Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema and his Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane during his stay in South Africa.
He expressed concern that the two opposition parties appeared to disrespect the sovereignty of Zambia and had interfered in the domestic affairs of countries like Zambia, Swaziland, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.
He said he was keen to engage the two opposition leaders to understand their concerns about Zambia.
He said the two parties were creating a dangerous precedence that was likely to encourage political interference across borders.
And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said that his office had started the process of preparing for the proposed meetings.
4 Comments
sj
Wise one to call them to speak one on one. Zambia is a sovereign state so when issues of governance arise allow the state to chance to resolve issues internally. If advice is called for,the country will throw the rope for help to those that can be deemed to offer expert advice, because possibly ‘They ‘ve been THERE.’
kasabwe
Five years for Malema is enough, may he rest in peace.
Dullah
Lungu has no authority to “summon” these people!
Does he think his dictatorial tendencies can work in South Africa?
If he would like to have discussions with them he could REQUEST a meeting with them. And they are perfectly within their legal rights to meet him, or refuse, or even ignore him.
South Africa is a country of LAWS, and their Courts are not compromised.
Chichi
This drank fool is taking his foolishness to a democratic nation of South Africa thinking he can push anyone around there like he’s going it in a rotten country Zambia. I won’t be surprised to learn that he was under the influence of Jameson when he uttered such a rubbish statement that amounts to threatening lives of the two democratic and peaceful zealots of the giant democratic Republic of South Africa. I should add that Edgar has a recurring syphilis infection that is affecting his mental faculties. Since he’s in South Africa, he might as well seek quality health care at a local medical facility because Zambia has no hospital with international standards. All the state funds have either been stolen or spent on hunting down political opponents. Julius and Maimane can not waste their precious time to meet a drank fool and take any empty lecture from such a character. What Edgar is not at their level, so let him just shit in the toilet and leave the country back to Zambia where his foolishness is honored. South Africans don’t take nonsense. Idiots!!!
Signs off cute Chichi girl.