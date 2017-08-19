Pres. Summons Sa Opposition Leaders Julius Malema & Maimane

President Edgar Lungu has summoned two South African opposition leaders months after the duo attempted to meddle in domestic politics branding him a “dictator”.

Vibrant Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane had joined the crusade to push for the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Hichilema, released on Wednesday, was in jail for treason related charges that both local and domestic observers believed were politically non-bailable charges.

President Lungu who arrived in South Africa last night after attending the inauguration of Rwanda President Paul Kagame has intimated a meeting with both Malema and Maimane while in Pretoria.

BELOW IS THE STATEMENT

PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU SUMMONS OPPOSITION EFF& DA LEADERS

Pretoria-Friday 18th August 2017

Zambia’s President, Mr. Edgar Lungu has summoned for a meeting, opposition leaders in South Africa who have been making remarks against Zambia.

President Lungu said this when he was welcomed by a cheering crowd upon arrival at a named Hotel.

He said that he had instructed the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa to facilitate such a meeting with Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema and his Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane during his stay in South Africa.

He expressed concern that the two opposition parties appeared to disrespect the sovereignty of Zambia and had interfered in the domestic affairs of countries like Zambia, Swaziland, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

He said he was keen to engage the two opposition leaders to understand their concerns about Zambia.

He said the two parties were creating a dangerous precedence that was likely to encourage political interference across borders.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba said that his office had started the process of preparing for the proposed meetings.