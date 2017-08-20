Kamanga’s Comments Upset Wedson Nyirenda As Shenko’s Alleged Attempt To Incite Player Boycott Over Allowances Flops

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda was yesterday reportedly upset with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga’s comments suggesting the trainer’s job was on the line hours before a crucial match that determined Chipolopolo’s passage to the 2018 Kenya African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The unease situation prompted by an article published in the Times of Zambia quoting Kamanga issuing a warning that should Zambia have failed to qualify, Nyirenda and his staff were to be fired.

Speculations filtered through after the match that Nyirenda had quit his job on account of lack of support from the FAZ executive committee.

Nyirenda’s lads, who were only a goalless or 1-all draw away from qualification after forcing a vital 2-all draw in South Africa last week, went on to qualify to next year’s competition with a 4-2 aggregate scoreline.

Nkwazi forward Justin Shonga delivered two goals to give Zambia and Nyirenda’s side a 2-0 home win.

But it was the forces against Nyirenda within football circles that dominated Zambia’s build-up to yesterday’s victory.

Sources have briefed Zambia Reports that Nyirenda felt let down by Kamanga’s comments as they dealt a huge blow in his morale.

According to the sources, Kamanga’s was the last straw to Nyirenda’s level of confidence and his comments suggested he had no backing from his employers.

“The coach does not mind criticism because he has been in this business for a long time so he understands what the expectations are. What was upsetting is that some FAZ executive committee members have been working against him.

“And on the day of the match, the coach reads comments quoting the FAZ president that he will be fired after the game. Wedson felt that was very unfair of the president,” the source said.

The source said if Kamanga wanted to make such comments, he should have done so on a day when the team was not engaged in a crucial match such the one played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium yesterday.

What compounded Nyirenda’s frustration were alleged attempts by some FAZ executive committee members led by Mining Rangers owner Elijah Chileshe commonly known as Shenko to incite the players to boycott the crucial match about 72 hours before kick-off.

“Can you image, ba Shenko was telling players and coaches ati imwe ninshi muchili mule teyela ifya lutu. Tabamifolesha nokumi folesha [why are you playing for charity when they don’t even pay you]. Teku chita fye boycott [Can’t you boycott?],” the source said.

The source added that when the news about Shenko inciting the players filtered to Nyirenda, the coach worked so hard to calm the situation and encouraged the boys to focus on national pride rather than the monetary benefit.

“CHAN is developmental, so the boys were told to consider the future and the coach really worked hard to lift their spirits. But when he read the comments attributed to the FAZ president, he was deflated,” the source added.

Nyirenda has been subjected to very harsh working conditions that include members of the secretariat sabotaging his schedule and preparatory programmen.

“Against Swaziland, the match Zambia was hosting was nearly put off because logistics were not in place. In fact the match commissioner was so upset that he even cancelled a pre-match meeting between the two teams,” the source explained. “They had to arrange another pre-match meeting.”

“Wedson is being frustrated by so many people including officials at the FAZ secretariat. It’s really sad. How he has even managed to get good results so far is a mystery because those are not conducive working conditions.”

When journalist quizzed Zambia assistant coach Aggrey Chiyangi about speculations Nyirenda had quit after guiding the team to CHAN, the trainer dismissed the reports but gave an answer that confirmed things were not all that rosy in the build up to the win.

“I think that [Nyirenda’s resignation] is not true but one thing you should understand is that even coaches are human beings,” Chiyangi said.

“When you had a game that is crucial and that game is a do or die game and you are focusing and someone else comes says somethings that don’t make you happy, you are disturbed a bit. But for now this issue of resigning is not there. Whoever said that is just lying.”

Nyirenda took over the Chipolopolo job in September last year and has within few months guided a modest Zambian side of little-known starts to the CHAN after finishing second at the COSAFA Senior Castle Cup.