Letter: Take Caution When Commenting

Good morning Zambia Reports, first and foremost, let me compliment and congratulate you with your online news media publication. No doubt, we lend you our eyes for good purpose.

You further deserve our much anticipated attention.

Never-the-less, through your platform, I would like to urge my fellow youths out their to mind the language they express in their comments. It seems each and everytime a political issue is posted on your timeline.

There is always a few youths out there, who are overcome by the bigotry of tribalism, unnecessary political dogma and hatred, they always vomit ill comments that likely injure fellow citizens. I would like to politely urge fellow youths to bear in mind that where their freedoms of expression and rights end, marks the beginning of another’s. It is us that can fight this cancer out of society.

Otherwise, blaming society, yet forgetting that we are the society that is only aiding us in digging our own mass grave.

Let Us Change Our Mentality And Kick Tribalism Out Of Zambia.

Mike Chimansa