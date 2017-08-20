UNZA Allowances About 8, 000 Tuition Defaulters To Write Exams

University of Zambia academic affairs secretary Cornelius Daka has disclosed that all registered students will be allowed to sit for exams provided their sponsors or guardians sign commitment forms to clear the debt.

This follows President Edgar Lungu’s intervation in the standoff between students and the institution.

UNZA management had issued a circular barring students with uncleared tuition fee from sitting for examination.

“UNZASU would like to inform the student populace that senate held an emergency meeting yesterday concerning examination and fees and a concordance has been reached, all registered students will be allowed to sit for exams this academic year 2016/2017 provided their sponsor or guardian sign a commitment to complete payment of fees for the affected student, this came as a directive from H.E President Edgar Lungu through the minister of higher education, ladies and gentlemen we have won the battle,” Daka stated.

He said results of owing students would be withheld.

“We urge students to continue making further payments as results will not be published for students who will still be owing the university at the time of publication, and all graduating students still owing will not be allowed to graduate. We further urge all registered students to collect new identity cards and latest exam slips as they will be used to gain access to exam rooms,” stated Daka.

“Furthermore deffered exams will be given to all students that are registered and missed mid-year exams, a deffered exam timetable will be published immediately after the final exams. Lastly we urge all registered students still owing the institution to get in touch with their sponsors and guardians to travel to the University of Zambia and sign commitment forms on their behalf before exams begin in a fortnight to avoid being inconvenienced.”

Last month, UNZA management announced that over 8,000 students who were owing the institution about K58 million will not be allowed to sit for exams or access university services.