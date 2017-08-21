Student Leaders Visit Hichilema

Student leaders from across the country today visited opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to offer their solidarity after he was released from prsion.

Hichilema expressed gratitude with the visit saying it was an encouraging gesture.

“Ours is a bigger picture of embracing everyone regardless of their political affiliations, as we want to run a country where citizens respect each,” he said.

Good afternoon friends.

We were humbled to receive a delegation representing students from various learning institutions in the country who came to offer solidarity messages and encouragement at our residence.

In our interactions, we reiterated our desire to run affairs of our country differently and efficiently while fully respecting the people’s fundamental freedoms and rights based on respect for the rule of law.

We thanked them for their solidarity messages and informed them that we habour no grudges and hatred against anyone despite the dehumanising ordeal we went through in the 127 days behind Lilayi, Chimbokaila and Mukobeko prisons.

In sharing our prison experience, we told them that we would never want even whoever is considered our worst opponents to endure such dehumanising treatment as even those considered hard-core criminals must have some basic human rights and freedoms to enjoy.

We once more thank you for your prayers and encouraging messages you keep sending us.

Have a great day and God bless you all.

HH