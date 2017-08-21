Tayali Renders Political Counsel In Weekly Update To Pres. Lungu

Opposition leader Chilufya Tayali has rendered political counsel to President Edgar Lungu on events Zambians would want to immediately forget.

Political events in Zambia hit one of the lowest moments with the climax being a diplomatic lapse in which presidential handlers exposed him to the disrespect of junior South African politicians in Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane.

HERE IS HOW TAYALI SUMMARIZED THE WEEK

HIGHLIGHTS OF LAST WEEKEND FOR PRESIDENT LUNGU

Your Excellence, while you were being captured dozing at the SADC meeting, together with your counterpart, Robert Mugabe, the following happened:

Kaizer Zulu and Emmanuel Mwamba were quarreling with some protestors in a foreign land, through the some PF cadres.

The protestors were against your dictatorial tendencies because of the obituary arrests for which I am calling for your IG, Kakoma Kanganja because it is due to his incompetence and inefficiency that you were even exposed to danger in Mongu.

Anyway, Ba President I love both Kaizer and Emmanuel but what they did to organize those cadres did not help our reputation, if anything, it confirmed your bad governance, especially if you monitored international media.

The other thing which happened is that your Information Minister showed a bit of her old self in the manner she quarrelled with Costa Mwansa, over what she really didn’t understand.

Ba President, Kampamba Mulenga let you down, since you are such a calm and collected man, which makes some people think you are humble, though I don’t agree with them.

Whilst Kampamba was arguing with Costa over manadotory HIV testing Dr. Chitalu Mulenga your Health Minister was backtracking on your policy pronouncement, that it is not mandatory, full consent must be sort from patients.

I think I agree with Dr. Chilufya but I blame him for misleading you, I don’t think he explained these technical issues properly to you otherwise you would not have exposed yourself in that manner in public.

You may have to check Kalaluka also, the Attorney General, because he ought to have know that that was a breach of human Right which we have signed to as a Country.

Attached is a video of Kampamba quarreling with Costa instead of having a good interview explaining your policies with acceptable decorum.

I hope you will act on these issues otherwise don’t blame me when I call your governance mediocre and chipatepate.

TAYALI – NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – A NATION IS PEOPLE!

2021 IS OUR TIME – WAPYA BAISA!