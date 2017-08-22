Antonio Mwanza’s Diary: Chipante Pante?

Day 1. President Edgar Lungu says cabinet deliberated for more than 8 hours and resolved it’s mandatory tests.

Day 2. As President Lungu was leaving for Rwanda, he tells the nation that those opposing the policy must go to court and challenge the decision as it was none debatable.

Day 3. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya announces on ZNBC TV that it’s not mandatory test.

Day 3. On the same day Information and Broadcasting Minister Kampamba Mulenga is on Diamond TV insisting it’s mandatory test.

Day 4……..still loading and waiting.