Ex-Student’s Union Leader Praises Pres. Lungu Over UNZA Exam Crisis

President Edgar Lungu has received kudos for prevailing over the 7000 UNZA students that could have missed out of writing examinations this month.

Humphrey Mwenya, an ex-Zanasu president, says President Lungu’s gesture deserves support more so that he is a product of the institution and understands its challenges.

“The directive by President Edgar Lungu to allow 7234 affected UNZA students sit for this August examinations is a true reflection of his commitment and passion towards uplifting the livelihoods of majority youths and common Zambian families,” Mwenya says.

“The Republican President understands the real challenges of a common family and meeting the high university tuition fees is a gradual process that would never be met instantaneously.

“There is need for more consented efforts by all stakeholders to make access to university education attainable with no hindrances.

“Poverty reduction through education is the only possible way to reduce the gap between the poor and the rich.

“It is gratifying that President Edgar Lungu continues to recognise the importance of university education to a common humble family striving to provide education to the children,” he says.

Mwenya says the greatest gift a humble family can receive from its government is access to tertiary education.

“I wish to commend the President for timely intervention to the cries of more than 7000 affected Unza students scheduled to commence there exams this August 2017,” said Mwenya.