Kambwili’s Traffic Troubles

Trouble seems to follow Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili wherever he goes with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) slapping him with three traffic offences.

Kambwili who has retained Keith Mweemba as his lawyer has pleaded not guilty to three counts of traffic offences.

His status symbol Jaguar registration number AOB 2949 has landed him in hot soup after it was impounded along Dedani Kimathi Road in Lusaka.

According to RTSA, Kambwili’s Jaguar bore a false registration mark ‘CK 900’ in contravention of traffic rules.

The vehicle was being driven by a Mr Chileshe who had no driving license contrary to road traffic rules act number 11 of 2002 of the laws of Zambia.

Further the Roan lawmaker is accused of failure to display a certificate of insurance on the Jaguar.

The matter has been scheduled for September 21 for commencement of trial.

Kambwili’s world has shrunk since he was expelled from the ruling PF with law enforcement agencies on his neck while ruling party supporters have been bashing him politically.