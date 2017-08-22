Tutwa Ngulube Roots for Lungu 2021 Bid

Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube seems to have seen the light after having been shunted to the periphery of the PF power structure by now rooting for President Edgar Lungu to stand in 2021.

Ngulube fell out with the party top brass after having sided with the Mazhandu Family Bus whose license had been suspended for causing one too many accidents while his call to halt the debate for the President’s right to contest the 2021 elections proved the last straw.

The youthful Kabwe lawmaker seems to have found the going on the periphery challenging and is back rooting for President Lungu as the automatic candidate for 2021.

Ngulube said that there was nothing contemptuous about cheering on President Lungu to contest the 2021 elections.

He said that there was nothing legally that stood in President Lungu’s way to be the PF’s candidate for the third time in an election.

The candidature of President Lungu for the 2021 elections has been a hotly debated matter after the Head of State made known his desire to be on the ballot again.