UPND Dangles Vice President Portfolio to Kambwili

The love affair between expelled PF Roan lawmaker Chishimba Kambwili and the UPND is growing with the opposition party dangling the vice presidency to the former Information Minister.

Kambwili and the UPND have been having rounds of meetings since UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was freed from jail.

The UPND has dangled the vice president position for politics left by Canisius Banda with Kambwili asking for more time.

Kambwili has set out conditions about taking over the position with his other mind set on forming his own political party.

The Roan lawmaker who is hanging on to his position courtesy of a court action.

Kambwili has reportedly told the UPND that he will revert to them once the court has exhausted his legal action.

The two parties have however agreed to collaborate with each other in the meantime.