Citizen’s View: Tribalism Talk Is Worrying

The emerging talk of tribalism needs to worry us all. Zambia needs agents of change to realise its dreams & opportunities for development.
The prevalent idea that Zambia & Africa as a whole is available for the taking should be contested by citizens. We as Zambians need to take charge of our own future.
Ethnicity is a major problem that has hobbled development in many African countries like Sierra Leone & Kenya to some extent.
There is nothing wrong for people to celebrate cultural pride but what is wrong is the abuse of identity.
We need to learn something from that & bury the demon of tribalism & replace it with a national identity. ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION. Lets say NO to tribalism!!!
2 Comments
CJM
Great, good spirit One Zambia One Nation……….No tribalism people.
Alick Mwansa Holiness
The issue of tribalism its a demonic act that is inspired by demonic forces from the pit of hell and the only solution to this is that all the churches in the land of Zambia should preach love and discourage this act of tribalism. We are a Christian nation let us be like Israel the nation that consists of twelve tribes but they are one and united no tribal is superior to each other. One Jesus, One Family, One Nation.