Citizen’s View: Tribalism Talk Is Worrying

The emerging talk of tribalism needs to worry us all. Zambia needs agents of change to realise its dreams & opportunities for development.

The prevalent idea that Zambia & Africa as a whole is available for the taking should be contested by citizens. We as Zambians need to take charge of our own future.

Ethnicity is a major problem that has hobbled development in many African countries like Sierra Leone & Kenya to some extent.

There is nothing wrong for people to celebrate cultural pride but what is wrong is the abuse of identity.

We need to learn something from that & bury the demon of tribalism & replace it with a national identity. ONE ZAMBIA ONE NATION. Lets say NO to tribalism!!!