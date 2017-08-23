GBM Calls Off Alleged Richard Sakala Bluff

UPND vice president for administration Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says Daily Nation proprietor Richard Sakala phoned him in an attempt to con him into scandalizing Chishimba Kambwili.

Mwamba in a cry-wolf-like scenario alleged that Sakala phoned him with a false identity with the UPND vice president pulling off Sakala’s bluff by cutting off the conversation.

BELOW IS GBM’s full posting:

22.08.2017

RICHARD SAKALA PHONES ME TO CAUSE CONFUSION IN UPND

Daily Nation newspaper proprietor Richard Sakala this morning phoned in an attempt to dupe me into a discussion aimed at causing confusion in the UPND leadership.

Mr Sakala who called under the guise of anonymity asked me to comment on PF orchestrated propaganda that Dr Chishimba Kambwili aimed at taking over the UPND vice presidency.

I quickly identified Mr Sakala’s voice and charged that the UPND is a party for all Zambians and it would unconditionally welcome Dr Kambwili if he decided to join the UPND.

I urged Mr Sakala to stop surviving on confusion.

It is unfortunate that this ex convict wants to always create confusion for him to earn a living. ..what kind of a human being is he who cannot make money in a prudent way… and he pretends to be another person

Sakala has to learn to be sincere, when he was under siege and his paper almost folding up, I assisted him with money and the purchase of vehicles for his paper, money that he has not paid me back.

The issue of Dr Kambwili and I racing is neither here nor there…it is in the minds of people like Sakala and panicking PF sympathisers..

Kambwili is my brother and a free citizen who has been demonized by your Daily Nation newspaoer … he is actually welcome in the UPND if he so wishes. UPND is a party of choice for all Zambians.

Mr Sakala, be professional like other journalists ….even Iwe Ka Sakala , when our time comes we shall forgive you because we know that you survive through cheating .’