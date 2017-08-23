Letter: “Tipima” Is The New Form Of Stigma, “Immature & Unreasonable”

Kindly post this for me to help our brothers & sisters who are facing stigma across the nation because of the newly introduced HIV/AIDs mandatory testing.

Dear Editor,

I am a University of Lusaka Public Health graduand.

Allow me to register my disappointment over the “TIPIMA” slogan which is on the lips of most us Zambians because of the introduction of HIV/AIDS mandatory testing.

As a Public Health specialist ,I strongly believe the “TIPIMA” slogan is totally stigma in form of a joke. “TIPIMA” translated as “WE ARE TESTING” is a joke coined by someone, somewhere who is HIV negative with the intent of mocking some people suspected to be HIV positive or confirmed HIV positive hence this is stigma at it’s highest level to our brothers & sisters who are HIV positive.

To all those who are posting “TIPIMA” on social media & making fun of this, have you taken time to think about the impact & pain that this word with only six letters is causing on the people affected & infected? Do you know how they are feeling upon reading or hearing the word?

Honestly, I find it immature & unreasonable why we are joining hands to promote the “TIPIMA” slogan cause I feel this is stigmatization to the people who already have HIV/AIDS. Let’s put ourselves other people’s shoes for once & fight against stigma , you can get likes on social media after posting “TIPIMA” this and that but think about the people you hurting indirect.

I am not saying this because am a victim, am not but I deeply know how it feels when people are making fun of you with regards to conditions you have no control over.

You might call it a “joke” others are seeing it as “stigma “. Not everyone got infected because of sleeping around, some where born with it & others where raped.

My fellow Zambians let’s learn to respect people’s feelings, stigma hurts when you are the one been stigmatized.

LET US ALL FIGHT AGAINST HIV/AIDS STIGMATIZATION

Nang’ama Frank jr