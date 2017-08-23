UPND to Hold Thanks Giving Prayers on Thursday

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) will hold thanksgiving prayers on Thursday following the release of party leader Hakainde HIchilema.

Hichilema who was recently released from Mukobeko Maximum Prison after four months in detention for treason will join his followers at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in what has been termed a thanksgiving ceremony.

The UPND leader and five others was charged with treason but walked free after the Director of Public Prosecution entered a nolle prosequi.

During his detention his supporters and sympathizers held a thanksgiving ceremony where they sought spiritual intervention for the incarceration that lasted over four months.