Police Deny UPND Permit To Hold Card Renew Event

Police in Lusaka has denied the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) permit to hold its card renew exercise set for Mulungushi International Conference Centre on Sunday.

Lusaka Province commissioner Nelson Phiri has advised the UPND organisers that circumstances leading to the invocation of Article 31 have not improved and therefore such a meeting could not go ahead.

“…as such you are advised not to proceed with your intentions,” he says.

Meanwhile, police this morning cancelled a UPND event that was due to be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross as an inter denominational event.

Pastor Chileshe Kangwa who organised a prayer Thanksgiving on the release of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was summoned by police.

Pastor Kangwa of City of Refugee church was advised to get permission from the Ministry of Religion to hold such a meeting. The event was due to be held at 14:00 in Lusaka.