Bottom Placed City Fire Chilombo

Bottom placed City of Lusaka has fired their second coach this season after parting ways with Hector Chilombo.

Chilombo took over from Elijah Chikwanda in the middle of the first half the season but has also been shown the door.

City of Lusaka has only won two matches out of 24 matches with, six draws and 16 losses.

Below is a statement from City of Lusaka.

MEDIA NOTICE:

AUGUST 24, 2017

CITY of Lusaka Football Club have parted company with coaches Hector Chilombo and Davy Musole by mutual consent.

Chilombo signed a six-month performance- based contract in May with Yamoto.

He replaced veteran coach Elijah Chikwanda.

We would like to sincerely thank the duo for their services rendered to the club and wish them success in their future endeavours.

Italian coaches, Roberto Landi and Peppe Macca, who were engaged early this month will remain in charge of the team as it fights to avoid relegation.

On behalf of City of Lusaka Football Club:

ALEX BASOPO NJOVU

Club Executive Committee Member/Communications Manager

097 7 783261