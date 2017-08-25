Pres. Lungu Assures Of Confidentiality In Mandatory HIV Tests

President Edgar Lungu has assured Zambians the mandatory HIV testing programme will adhere to strict confidentiality rules.

The Head of State says the decision to introduce mandatory tests was not aimed at exposing victims but helping a generation that was affected by the illness.

“I have been reading comments regarding the Mandatory HIV Testing, Counseling and Treatment. I noted that most of you were concerned about privacy to your results.

“Let me urge you not to worry over the newly introduced policy because there will be strict confidentiality. Individuals’ privacy is guaranteed because the results would remain between you and the health practitioner.

“Be assured that no law of confidentiality will be broken in the policy to conduct mandatory #HIV Testing, Counseling and Treatment tests,” he said.

President Lungu says no human right had been violated in the cabinet decision.

“We are doing this for the benefit of our nation and the future of our children. To those who will be found to be positive, you will be treated so that your lives can be prolonged. No stigmatization will be tolerated,” he said.