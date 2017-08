Fourth Revolution Party president Erick Chanda seems to have gone under in the aftermath of the August 11 2016 elections.

For a man who had become a perennial fixture in the news with his trademark cross or the Umusalaba as he loved to refer to it, his absence cannot go unnoticed.

The last we checked he was trekking to court over the defamation of the president case alongside The Post Newspapers in liquridation reporters.

Someone tell where comrade Erick Chanda is.