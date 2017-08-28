Concourt Ruling on Pres. Lungu 2021 Bid High on Wynter’s Mind

Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba says that he is keeping his fingers crossed over the Constitutional Court decision on the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 elections.

Kabimba said that the ruling by the Constitutional Court will give an indication on how the 2021 elections will pan out.

President Lungu has indicated that he will be on the ballot in the 2021 elections which will be his third time on the ballot.

The Head of State has said the only challenge will be whether the ruling party will find his candidature appealing for the polls.

Kabimba said that he was anxiously waiting for the Constitutional Court to make its ruling on the matter.

The debate on whether President Lungu will contest the 2021 elections has yet to be closed.