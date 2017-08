Former Health Minister Dr Joseph Kasonde will be laid to rest on Tuesday with government declaring a day of national mourning in his honour.

Dr Kasonde died on Friday at the University Teaching Hospital after having been battling with cancer.

He served as minister under late President Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu.

The funeral gathering is at 2304 Sub LB in Ibex Hill.

Secretary to the cabinet Rowland Msiska said that Tuesday had been declared a day of national mourning.