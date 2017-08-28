Fwayo Tembo Snubs National Team Call Up

Lusaka Dynamos winger Fwayo Tembo has turned down a call up to the national team ahead of Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

Tembo was included in the squad as a compromise following an outcry from some fans but the journeyed midfielder whose disciplinary record remains a dent on his otherwise supreme talent has opted out of the match.

The former Etoile du Sahel, FC Basel, Giurgiu Astra and Power Dynamos player has had an unsettled career path.

Meanwhile 26 of the 32 players Nyirenda has summoned for the Algeria clash have reported to camp.

Skipper Kennedy Mweene, ball wizard Chisamba Lungu, FC Lifiering teenage star Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu and South Africa based Roderick Kabwe joined a host of local players in a morning workout at Woodlands Stadium.

The rest of the foreign legion comprising Stoppilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Emmanuel Banda (Ostende-Belgium), Patson Daka (Red bull Salzburg) and Fashion Sakala are expected by the end of Monday.

Zambia plays Algeria on Saturday at Heroes Stadium in the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group B qualifiers.

The two sides will play each other twice over two days with the second leg on September 5 in Constantine.