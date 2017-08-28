Mopani Acts on Job Cuts Threat

The first wave of imminent job cuts has hit Mopani Copper Mines with 300 miners sent back home.

Mopani has refused to budge over a dispute of increased electricity tariffs that other firms have embraced.

Over 300 miners working for contractors and suppliers have been put on indefinite leave.

Their access cards to the mining firm have been de-activated with no certainty on what will happen to them.

Mopani has threatened to lay off about 4, 700 miners if there is no resolution between the Copperbelt Energy Corporation, Zesco and Mopani over revised electricity tariffs.

The mining firm has said that if the revised tariffs are not reversed, the only option will be to send away more miners.

Mines minister Christopher Yaluma has been having fruitless meetings with Mopani and is due for another round that will be attended by his energy counterpart David Mabumba.