Pres. Lungu’s Mfuwe Retreat Fuels Reshuffle Rumours

Panic has hit some cabinet ministers following President Edgar Lungu’s holiday in Mfuwe.
A leaked document of purported reshuffles has sent panic waves with some officials allegedly sacked coming out of the woods to plead ignorance on the alleged sacking.
Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba and Zambia High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba have come out fending off shadows.
President Lungu is expected back in Lusaka later today having had his retreat.
It is not clear whether the retreat is a precursor to major policy pronouncements or reshuffles.
3 Comments
nkanduh lazarours
if its true i sulute mr PRESIDENT ECL,DONT WAIST TIME WITH THOSE FOOLS U ,C HOW THEY DISCRASED YOU IN RSA.KWASHALA INDOSHI IYO KAIZER ZULU.
sj
Retreat is necessary, so much alarming Govt.secrecy is finding itself in local papers, some of it quite alarming. The custodian of private matter need to guard issues that need not be blown with a trumpet with utmost care. Social media is read world wide and caution needs to be taken about what is posted there. So to reflect and Check Mate, where loose ends can be tied is necessary.
Senior Citizen
My virtual community partners and fellow opinion leaders at ZR, whatever decision No.1 makes, its long overdue. He has been clouded by a number of chaps who have proved beyond redemption that they are nothing but toxic liabilities than national assets. We can only encourage him do is to free himself and stamp his leadership. Such are perils of natioal state leadership. The buckle stops at the waters’ edge. Under current constitution, power stops on Ngwazi One.