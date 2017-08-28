UPND Cast Doubt On Dialogue After ThansksGiving Prayer Was Cancelled

The UPND has doubted the sincerity of the PF and other stakeholders to engage in dialogue after the release of party leader Hakainde Hichilema.
UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says that the decision by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo through the Zambia Police to deny the party to hold prayers for their last week was unfortunate.
Nalumango has complained that the PF has continued to deny UPND members the right to freely associate and assemble through such actions.
She has wondered when people or organisations started getting permission to hold prayers as insinuated by the Police yesterday when they denied the party to hold thanksgiving prayers at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.
A group of clergymen had organized a thanksgiving interdenominational prayers service that was schedule to take place at the Cathedral of the Holy cross church but two hours before the event the police cancelled it and sent police officers in riot gear to surround the premises and block any one coming for the event.
Mbayo Jackson
Zambian politics patali but still Umuntu ni Lungu (Sela Tubombeko
Obed Mwanza
It looks like ECL has inveigled most authorities under his invariant dictatorial tendencies because their is no reason the police can cancel a religeous gathering since religeon and politics are two irreconcilable subjects.
Hummer where it hurts
Why can’t they cancel it ? if on your agenda there was nothing like praising their god. “KAPYONGO,” does this man really mean well to this land? for he seems to enjoy confrontations.Is he a P.I.G (police inspector general) or a minister?
Joe
And, we call our seif’s at christian nation
Mcz
Only God knows and every thing has its own time, all days are numbered
Cuthbert beltrand
Why such a thing happening let people give praise their leader is out Zambia be united