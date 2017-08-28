UPND Cast Doubt On Dialogue After ThansksGiving Prayer Was Cancelled

The UPND has doubted the sincerity of the PF and other stakeholders to engage in dialogue after the release of party leader Hakainde Hichilema.

UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango says that the decision by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo through the Zambia Police to deny the party to hold prayers for their last week was unfortunate.

Nalumango has complained that the PF has continued to deny UPND members the right to freely associate and assemble through such actions.

She has wondered when people or organisations started getting permission to hold prayers as insinuated by the Police yesterday when they denied the party to hold thanksgiving prayers at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross.

A group of clergymen had organized a thanksgiving interdenominational prayers service that was schedule to take place at the Cathedral of the Holy cross church but two hours before the event the police cancelled it and sent police officers in riot gear to surround the premises and block any one coming for the event.