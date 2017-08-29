Hichilema Arrives For Thanksgiving Church Service

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has arrived for church service organised as a thanksgiving session following his release from prison.

Hichilema’s thanksgiving service is finally being held after it was disrupted by the police last week.

The police gave the organizers of the prayer meeting a go ahead under the banner of City of Refugee Pentecostal church headed by Pastor Kangwa Chileshe.

The meeting is being held at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and marks the first high profile public appearance by Hichilema after the drive around on the day of his release from prison where he spent four months.

Last Thursday police blocked attendees of the prayer meeting on grounds that they had not satisfied conditions of the public order act but were overruled by Religious and National Guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili.