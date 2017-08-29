Tayali Stages Protest Against IG

Economic Freedom Fighters president Chilufya Tayali has staged a lone protest against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Tayali staged his walk bare-chested with only a pair of shorts on and was brandishing a placard demanding the resignation of the Inspector General of Police for alleged incompetence.

He walked from the Freedom Statue in Lusaka to police headquarters where he is due to register his grievances.

The Facebook happy social commentator applied for a permit from the police and was granted permission.

Tayali and Kanganja have been shadow boxing with the former having only recently discharged on a nolle prosequi for allegedly defaming the latter.