‘Erratic’ Fwayo Back At Chipolopolo Camp

The Fwayo Tembo-Wedson Nyirenda soap opera has just updated itself with the Lusaka Dynamos midfielder making a last minute change of heart to join the Chipolopolo camp.

Tembo ironically became the last player to join camp after all the foreign based players summoned reported for duty.

The unsettled yet talented Tembo had initially turned down the call for national duty on grounds of having a frosty relationship with coach Wedson Nyirenda whose high premium on discipline does not sit well with the player.

Tembo got on the wrong side of the coach after having refused to travel for an international friendly match against South Africa after confirming his availability.

However, the player was left out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) fixtures against South Africa that ended up in qualification.

Tembo’s backers rose up in arms demanding his inclusion for the September round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Nyirenda acceding to their demands.

The player however loudly turned down the call up but seems to have thought better with a change of heart.

Tembo has teamed up with his colleagues at the Chipolopolo camp at Golden Peacock in Lusaka.