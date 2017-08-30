Letter: UPND Thanksgiving Celebration During National Mourning Was Bad Timing – Ndoyi

I would like to make an observation on what characterised yesterday’s two very contrasting events. On one hand a day of national mourning was declared and as a nation we held a Requiem Mass in honor of Dr. Kasonde, a fallen hero of our land. While on another hand a thanksgiving ceremony was held to celebrate the release of Hakainde Hichilema.

While the nation was mourning, HH and his UPND chose to hold a ceremony for themselves. What manner of of self centeredness? We know some of these people can’t wait to become Presidents but elections are in 2021 and between now and then people expect at the least minimum for us to be sensible.

Surely, as a young person how can we take the ideals of these leaders seriously, when the minimum we expect is their attendance to just show face. Atleast let’s put the interest of the nation first. These are same people who insistently refuse to attend national prayers. The timing was bad, they could have in the interest of the nation postponed it.

What message are we sending to the family of the deceased, even to the region where the deceased came from.

Also I am disappointed with EEP President Tayali as well, while the nation was mourning he was seen walking around half naked. Surely how can people take us serious as politicians when we can’t discern between making political mileage and moral cultural expectations.

In conclusion, I would like to end with a scripture from the Bible Ecclesiastes 7vs1-5, where it says, “a good name is better than fine perfume and the day of death is better than the day of birth. It is better to go to a house of mourning than to go to a house of feasting, for death is the destiny of every man; the living should take this to heart. Sorrow is better than laughter, because a sad face is good for the heart. The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning, but the heart of fools is in the house of pleasure. It is better to heed a wise man’s rebuke than to listen to the song of fools.”

Issued by:

Prince J. Ndoyi

EDITOR’S NOTE: The UPND event was initally scheduled for last Friday but was disrupted by police