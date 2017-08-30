Ndola’s Masala Market on Fire

It seems the fire episode in the Zambian political arena is not closed with Ndola’s main Masala Market reportedly on fire.
Fires in Zambia have become a very sensitive subject having recently triggered a state of threatened public emergency after City Market was partially burnt down on suspicion it being an act of arson.
Details of the source of the fire have not yet been made available.
Jeff Banda
What’s going on are they burning markets for fun or what
Benny
What’s happening in our country….🙈🙈🙈
Yg
Pipulu act like u have families,stop acting as if u came from the blues.God help us
bishop
love others like you love yourself.pls stop it
Joe
Pf cadres, their are behand this arson fire
Dr Reason Why
It was tembalale market in In Lusaka,then city market and now Masala market.Zambia where are we heading?We are destroying our own property and reaches,no other country will suffer for this crisis but us,If this was an accident then it was unplanned ,if it wasn`t at the end of the day it is us to bear the loss.Our mother Zambia is struggling with development,majority of Zambian are working hard in order to raise the economy of the country,most of them have invested in businesses.Most of our people are surviving in markets and then disorganized minded people come and destroy their future and shunt their dream.IT IS VERY VERY UNFORTUNATE,GOD HELP US!!!!!!!!!!!!
Dr Reason Why
