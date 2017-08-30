U-20 Stars Light up Chipolopolo Preps

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has welcomed the headache of having to select the starting eleven for Saturday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria after a hundred percent turnout of players summoned to duty.

Nyirenda told Fazfootball.com at Nkoloma Stadium after the morning training session that competition in the team was very high.

“It is always a headache for the coach when you have a lot of good players, but it is our job to look at that. There are a lot of things that we look at. I think it will not be a big problem for us to pick the right team,” he said.

“We have a lot of competition, we have a wonderful group in camp. There is too much competition in the team. Everyone is looking forward to play.”

All the players summoned to duty have reported to camp except Sweden based Edward Chilufya who has been excused to sort out his resident permit in that country.

Meanwhile Nyirenda had all the pieces for Saturday’s Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier with 31 players going through the paces at Nkoloma Stadium.

Nyirenda is spoilt for choice with all but one of the summoned players reporting for duty ahead of the clash against Algeria in a Group B encounter set for Heroes Stadium.

There was a try-out of the now tested central defence partnership of Stoppila Sunzu and Ziyo Tembo with Fackson Kapumbu and Simon Silwimba in wing back positions while on the other end Billy Mutale and Isaac Shamujompa marshalled the backline with Adrian Chama and Roderick Kabwe completing the formation.

Chisamba Lungu and Donashano Malama were in the engine room while a strike partnership of Patson Daka and Brian Mwila was deployed.

For the other string there was Enock Mwepu and Kondwani Mtonga at the heart of midfield with Martin Phiri partnering Alex Ng’onga upfront.

Augstine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe took the right and left wings.

Algeria is expected in the country on Thursday at 21:00 hours at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

FULL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS:

Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns,South Africa),Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco),Allan Chibwe (Powwer Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Donashano Malama,Moses Nyondo, Boston Muchindu (all Nkana),Roderick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town, South Africa),Ziyo Tembo

(Zanaco), Isaac Shamujompa,Billy Mutale (both Power Dynamos),Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes),Webster Mulenga (Red Arrows),Stopilla Sunzu (Arsenal Tula,Russia), Fackson Kapumbu, Simon Silwimba (both Zesco United)

MIDFIELDERS:

Kondwani Mtonga, John Chingandu, Misheck Chaila (all Zesco United),Emmanuel Banda (KV Oostende,Belgium), Enock Mwepu

(Liefering, Austria),Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco),Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco), Clatous Chama(both Lusaka Dynamos), Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Chisamba Lungu (Allanyespor-Turkey), Fwayo Tembo (Lusaka Dynamos)

STRIKERS:

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars South Africa), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi) Martin Phiri, Alex Ngonga (both Power Dynamos),Fashion Sakala (Spartak Moscow II,Russia)

