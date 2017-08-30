UPP Urges Relief Plan for Kapalala Market Victims

The United Progressive Party has condemned the burning down of Kapalala Market in Ndola’s Masala Township.

UPP president Saviour Chishimba has also urged law enforcement agencies to conduct independent investigations on the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

Below is the full statement:

THE TORCHING OF KAPALALA MARKET IN MASALA TOWNSHIP OF NDOLA IS EGREGIOUS AND INJURIOUS TO THE SUFFERING MARKETEERS

We, in the United Progressive People (UPP), are bewildered by the gutting of Kapalala Market in Masala Township of Ndola. Media reports on this development have left us unruffled.

It is unacceptable that destruction of private and public property through unexplained fires continues to ravage the livelihoods of poor marketeers who are already bearing the brunt of caring for their children and orphans at a time that the cost of living has sharply increased.

We stand with all the affected marketeers and share in their grief. Our love, prayers and thoughts are with them.

UPP appeals to central government to allocate supplementary funding to the Copperbelt Provincial Administration for emergency aid to affected families. Support for the rebuilding of the livelihoods of marketeers must also be rendered speedily.

As we have stated before on other similar fires, we urge the fire department and all the security wings of the state to put Zambia first and carry out independent investigations with a view to prosecuting perpetrators of these egregious acts. Should the cause of the inferno be found to be accidental, we urge all local authorities to invest in early fire detection technologies.

The peace, unity and stability that our nation has enjoyed since independence must be cherished and jealously preserved by all Zambians across the spectrum.

God bless our nation!

Saviour Chishimba

UPP PRESIDENT

#UPP: #Dignity & #Justice for #All!