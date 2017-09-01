Bring Back Windfall Tax, Urges Opposition Leader

Movement for National Transformation (MNT) president Daniel Shimunza has called on government to seriously consider re-introducing windfall tax in view of the recent happenings in the mining sector.

Shimunza has also noted the need for the country to come up with a strong mining policy.

He has wondered why it had to take the head of the state to intervene to resolve the standoff between Mopani Copper Mines and Copperbelt Energy Corporation over new electricity tariffs.

Shimunza has however, commended Mopani Copper Mines and the Copperbelt Energy Corporation for reaching an agreement leading to the resumption of full power supply to the mine.