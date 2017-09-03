MMD CEO Responds To PF Sponsored Attempts To Oust Mutati From Government

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda has advised members across the country to remain calm and disciplined in view of what transpired on Friday when the PF petitioned their Secretary General against Finance Minister Felix Mutati.

Nakacinda says those who have sponsored the group from Eastern Province who petitioned Davies Mwila to force Mutati to resign were oblivious to the current political dynamics in the country.

“I want to assure the members across the country in view of the propaganda and some petty politics today they need not panic. Let them remain calm. What ever issues have been raised as MMD we are a disciplined party and we believe in resolving issues using superior logic. We will not engage in the internal politics of the PF and whatever may have motivated them to behave the way they have behaved today.”

He called on members of his party to lead by example by ignoring what happened and demonstrate that they are a mature and disciplined party and show the nation that as a party they are more concerned with the development of the country as opposed to fighting one another.

“MMD is a disciplined party and let discipline rein and let’s show maturity and wisdom in dealing with the situation that has been raised.

“Your President Hon Felix Mutati was chosen on merit to be minister of finance and it was understood that he was President of a political party and it was appreciated that as MMD we in good faith supported the candidature of Edgar Lungu and moving forward ours is to continue working towards reorganizing the ourselves so that even when it comes to our value in this relationship it is enhanced.

“I think we will not be drawn or distracted by any attempt by people who seem not to appreciate the dynamics of the country political scenario in this country in view of the amended constitution,” he said.

Hired PF cadres were bused to the PF secretariat last week in a well sponsored plot to send a message to President Edgar Lungu that his purse man was not welcome in the ruling party.