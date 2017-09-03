Pres. Lungu Salutes Victorious Chipolopolo

President Edgar Lungu has saluted Zambia’s Chipolopolo for beating Algeria 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

President Lungu also congratulated FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and coach Wedson Nyirenda for their efforts in guiding the team to victory.

“As patron of Football Association of Zambia, I wish to congratulate the Zambia National team for a splendid performance which results to the 3-1 victory against Algeria National Team in the yesterday’s match played in Lusaka.

“I wish to further congratulate The President of FAZ and his entire bench for this victory. You worked hard to equip the team with all necessary skills.

“To the team, Keep up the good work and always remember to work together as a team. You’ve made us proud,” he says.

Meanwhile, The Zambia National Soccer Team has left for Algeria ahead of Tuesday’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup return leg qualifier against the Desert Foxes in Constantine.

Barely eight hours after having comprehensively defeated Algeria 3-1 at National Heroes Stadium before a sold out crowd, the team took a flight to Constantine.

Russia based striker Fashion Sakala has stayed behind after having been red carded in Saturday match against Algeria.

The team left aboard a chartered aircraft operated by Rwan Air six minutes after midnight and was expected to make a brief stopover in Kigali before heading to Constantine.

Sports Minister Moses Mawere, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and hordes of supporters joined the team on the aircraft with the players bubbling with confidence.

The eight hour flight will see the team arrive in Constantine around 09:00 hours Zambian time.

Zambia revived its interest in World Cup qualifiers with their victory over the Desert Foxes to move to second position in Group B.

Nigeria tops the group on nine points with Zambia having four points while Cameroun is third with two points.

FULL SQUAD

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco) Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos). Kennedy Mweene (Sundowns FC)

DEFENDERS:

Donashano Malama (Nkana FC), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United FC) Stoppila Sunzu (Arsenal Tula FC), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), Rodrick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town FC), Simon Silwimba (Zesco United FC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes FC),

MIDFIELDERS:

Misheck Chaila (Zesco United FC), Emmanauel Banda (Oostende FC). Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United FC), John Chin’gandu (Zesco United FC), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Enerst Mbewe (Zanaco FC), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco FC), Chisamba Lungu (Alanyaspor FC-Turkey),

STRIKERS

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars), Justin Shonga (Nkhwazi FC), Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos FC)