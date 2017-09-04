Govt Backpedals on Constitutional Amendments

Government is psyching Zambians over its delay to tweak with the constitution by announcing that the amendment bill will not be presented in parliament at the next sitting.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda said that his office had received too many submissions from the citizenry making it difficult to push through the bill in the next session.

Lubinda said that the delay may force government to revise the constitution in batches.

The newly amended constitution has opened some legal controversies with the running election dispute mired in constitutional ambiguity.

Lawyers and the citizenry are stuck with lack of clarity in many key clauses in the amended constitution.

“The volume of work I think I may not be able to present the constitutional amendment bill in parliament. I have received too many submissions that I think we may have to do it in batches,” he said.

Lubinda has previously promised that government would present the constitution of Zambia amended bill to refine some contentious clauses in the document.