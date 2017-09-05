Wedson Nyirenda Inspires Zambia’s World Cup Dream Back To Life

Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has posted a historic feat inspiring Chipolopolo to a first 100% record over Algeria in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Striker Patson Daka’s 66th minute goal confirmed Zambia’s back-to-back wins over Algeria in Group B of the qualifiers.

Zambia, who beat Algeria 3-1 on Saturday, now need victory in Nigeria on October 7 and in Lusaka against Cameroon to seal a spot for a place at the Russia World Cup.

Nigeria lead Group B with 10 points while Zambia is in second place on seven points with Cameroon in third on three points while Algeria occupy the bottom place with a single point.

It’s the first time Zambia has defeated Algeria over two legs in a World Cup qualifying series.

Source: bolazambia