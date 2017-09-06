Letter: Corruption At Kamwala South Police Post

On behalf of the residents of Kamwala South, we are not pleased with the conduct of police officers stationed at Luckson Mapushi police post at Kamwala South School for being corrupt.
If you go to report an assault case, they will ask for money from you and if you do not have they will not attend to you by saying go and report it at the other police post.
Concerned resident.
2 Comments
Omari Muwowo
May the concerned resident see me at Police Headquarters, 2nd floor room 219 or call me on 0975778803
Sj
So Is it a serous case of low wages? As a law abiding citizen, where does one run to, to seek refuge(when calamity befalls one) if it’s not to the Law Enforcement officers? Please officers such conduct is unethical. Morality has become a Joke nowadays. Comment