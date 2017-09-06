Letter: Mandevu’s “Shonongo” Bar Promoting Underage Drinking

  1. Home
Zambia Reports pliz help us here in Mandevu. There is a certain bar irritating us. This bar when you go there you only find under age fights which is not good. I would prefer that this bar should be closed coz our young youths their lives are being destroyed. They open at 18hrs. It’s called Shonongo. It’s painted purple. They also call it Holefaya. When you drop off at Mandevu Bus Stop there is a dusty road, go straight you will find the unfinished building on your left. The bar is on your right side. You will just hear the noise.

Zulu

6 Comments

  1. frac yungstar

    Waoh but you are all enjoying.perhaps yap you shuld fd ways tu close t

    Reply

  2. JONAS

    CLOSE IT EMEDIATLY

    Reply

  3. Joshua Moyo

    Alcohol is not allowed to be sold to the youngsters from the first place, now here in Zambia the business is being promoted by the youngsters. What am l trying to say is ,a lot of drinking activities are taking place from young age ,us parents are the ones to blame after all by not supporting our children we go and drink beer with them especially junta and muchinnese ,so they get used to it.

    Reply

  4. Evangelist SAMUKONGA

    Too bad my brother, is it true that this bar is named after our greatest enemy shonongo? No wonder; Sodom and Gommorah received great punishment from the Almighty GOD, nevertheless those with eyes let them see and those with legs let them runaway. No one knows the day, hour ,year or month when JESUS CHRIST shall return, but please let the relevant authorities do something.

    Reply

  5. JEFF kalengo

    Tat bar must be closed ifyabupuba

    Reply

  6. Napatali

    Let the Chima pub be closed, infact shud be 20 yrs and above

    Reply

