Letter: Mandevu’s “Shonongo” Bar Promoting Underage Drinking

Zambia Reports pliz help us here in Mandevu. There is a certain bar irritating us. This bar when you go there you only find under age fights which is not good. I would prefer that this bar should be closed coz our young youths their lives are being destroyed. They open at 18hrs. It’s called Shonongo. It’s painted purple. They also call it Holefaya. When you drop off at Mandevu Bus Stop there is a dusty road, go straight you will find the unfinished building on your left. The bar is on your right side. You will just hear the noise.

Zulu