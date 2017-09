Hello good morning Zambian reports.

Am from Makeni Villa, and am concerned over the security of our area. There has been a rise of chamba smoking children commonly known as “junks”.

These people have put the lives of people in our area at a danger because they attack without mercy, and when reported to the police, they barely do anything.

We really need security in the area or ban the smoking of chamba.

Your publicity over this matter will be highly appreciated. Thank u.

Concerned citizen.