Artist Behind Iris Kaingu’s Controversial Nude Painting Regrets Lack Of Art Appreciation Among Zambians

A Zambian artist Caleb Chisha has regretted the lack of art appreciation by Zambians.
Chisha, the man behind the nude painting of Iris Kaingu, says he received a lot of calls after the images went viral.
“[I] have received a thousand calls and messages from people [because] coz of this body art I did on Iris Kaingu.
“It’s unfortunate most Zambian people don’t understand what art is and the message behind this work I did…,” he writes.
Iris, once nabbed for producing pornographic material after a sex video was leaked during her days at ZCAS, posted images of her nude self dipped in leopard skin painting on the internet.
The images triggered debate with Zambians divided in opinion. Many condemned Iris, but others applauded what they said was her confidence.
In the images, Iris bears it all with her private parts covered in paint from her waistline done half way her thighs neatly curving to her right as if she was wearing a strap.
The daughter of former education minister has her voluminous two pieces of flesh on her chest choreographed in a hanging bra like cover of paint openly showing her anatomy.
5 Comments
Wills Mak
Insanity is not beyond this act. It’s strange that she keeps breaking such dead headlines with less respect to herself as a lady and also for respect that the father has in the country. It’s really a big shame to her family and to the country at large. The most hidden place on the face of the earth should be the woman’s body but it’s not the case with Kaingu girl. God forgive us for we are sinners on the face of the earth.
Artist Banda
Leave art alone. Don’t hide behind art for losing direction as an African. Just look at the behavior of Ari’s. Can you say she has moral’s as an African woman? Far from it. Do your art with peaple of good standing in society otherwise your just after money not art as you claim. Shame on you.
samfya pvt
God,when is armagedon????
Ichimbusa
Animal in man
cmb
the artist is good and iris is just beautiful pipo, i mean wats wrong with that body art,it aint lyk u cud see her nakedness…