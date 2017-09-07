Artist Behind Iris Kaingu’s Controversial Nude Painting Regrets Lack Of Art Appreciation Among Zambians

A Zambian artist Caleb Chisha has regretted the lack of art appreciation by Zambians.

Chisha, the man behind the nude painting of Iris Kaingu, says he received a lot of calls after the images went viral.

“[I] have received a thousand calls and messages from people [because] coz of this body art I did on Iris Kaingu.

“It’s unfortunate most Zambian people don’t understand what art is and the message behind this work I did…,” he writes.

Iris, once nabbed for producing pornographic material after a sex video was leaked during her days at ZCAS, posted images of her nude self dipped in leopard skin painting on the internet.

The images triggered debate with Zambians divided in opinion. Many condemned Iris, but others applauded what they said was her confidence.

In the images, Iris bears it all with her private parts covered in paint from her waistline done half way her thighs neatly curving to her right as if she was wearing a strap.

The daughter of former education minister has her voluminous two pieces of flesh on her chest choreographed in a hanging bra like cover of paint openly showing her anatomy.