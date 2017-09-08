FAZ Abandons Bogus Kit Supplier Mafro

FAZ has announced it is terminating the contract with kit supplier Mafro.

Mafro, a Singaporean firm, has embarrassingly failed to honour its pledge to dress the national team and meet other obligations.

The pretence by the Football Association of Zambia around the Mafro shirt deal came to an end with the contract terminated.

Since the launch of the deal with the Singapore based firm in May, FAZ has been putting up a false sense of serenity when the deal has proved mediocre with national teams not properly kitted.

In June there was a deal signed for supply of replica jerseys but to date nothing has been delivered.

BELOW IS THE ANNOUNCEMENT

FAZ TERMINATES MAFRO DEAL

Football Association of Zambia

PRESS STATEMENT (For Immediate Release)

Football House, Lusaka

8th September, 2017

FAZ terminates MAFRO deal

Following the agreement between the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) and kit supplier MAFRO signed in 2017, FAZ wishes to announce a review of the partnership

The contract between FAZ and MAFRO was based on the premise that either parties would meet their obligations to the other.

Despite agreement for the provision of playing kit and replica jerseys, MAFRO has only partially fulfilled its obligation with regard to playing kit and similarly not been able to meet their delivery schedule for replica kits.

MAFRO is therefore in breach of contract by their failure to meet these and several other conditions set out.

These matters have been brought to their attention and they have been given several opportunities to redress the situation to no avail.

In view of the current status, FAZ has begun discussions with other potential partners.

This decision by FAZ to discontinue the partnership with MAFRO will be followed by a claim for loss of business due to MAFRO’s inability to adhere to the contract and FAZ will be seeking legal redress.

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Desmond Katongo

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER