Fire Davies Mwila Instead, Send Him To Cambodia – Ngwale

A senior citizen Elijah Ngwale has described the anti-Felix Mutati protests engineered by some senior Patriotic Front officials as shameless.

Senior PF officials are sponsoring cadres to mount pressure on President Edgar Lungu to sack Mutati from the position of Finance Minister.

Contributing to Thursday’s edition of UNZA Radio’s the Lusaka Star radio program, Ngwale said the actions of the PF cadres were tantamount to economic sabotage.

He said he was one of the people who was initially opposed the appointment of Felix Mutati as Finance Minister but that he had no issue with the minister now because he has performed beyond expectations and turned around the country’s economy.

“These acts are tantamount to and in conformity with espionage and economic sabotage, it is political savagery of its worst kind.

“I was against the decision made by President Edgar Lungu to appoint MMD president Felix Mutati, I even wrote a letter to President Lungu at State House elaborating why I opposed it. Not because Felix Mutati was my enemy, actually he is my very good friend instead,” he said

Ngwale added that President Lungu should be proud that he appointed Mutati because the man has delivered.

He urged the President to instead fire PF Secretary General Davis Mwila and send him in diplomatic service, preferably Cambodia.

“President Lungu should be proud he appointed this guy. Felix Mutati has proven me wrong on all counts, the guy has delivered, the guy has changed the face of our economy in less than a year.

“The one who must be fired is the Secretary General Davies Mwila himself, in fact let him be shown the exit door, reorient him and post him into diplomatic service, throw him as far as Cambodia,” he said.

Other callers who included Mr Kazia from Kanyama Compound, a known UPND sympathiser, agreed with Ngwale that the country’s economy was doing fine under the stewardship of Mutati.

Featuring on the program was MMD Die Hard Youths National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba and Prince Ndoyi who noted that the reasons the PF cadres were giving for Mutati to be dropped were too petty and should be ignored with the contempt they deserve.

Chiluba said how can the nshima cooked at the MMD Secretariat be an issue that should take mature people to the streets to protest against a national leader.

He noted that reasons such as the one some PF youths are crying over that Mutati doesn’t give them audience did not hold water because the minister was a minister for Zambia and not a PF treasurer.