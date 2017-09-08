Letter: The Mutati Factor In PF

Dear Editor,

MUTATI case is a two way play.

1. It could be that MUTATI is being haunted by His MMD faction in PF regalia. This is because the Minister is most hard working cabinet member, and his followers feel that he should be putting the same effort towards his MMD faction. Now, this could have given the PF member a chance to join the protest as they feel that, their party has been invaded by MMD MUTATI led faction.

2. The other one is from PF top officials. Owing to the fact that Kambwili is out, there might be Chao’s in PF on who takes over from edger lungu. Now, looking at the stats, many people in Zambia inclusive of UPND followers, have considered and given MUTATI a credit if not distinction on how he runs his sensitive office. This could have given officials in PF some sleepless night on what would happen if MUTATI joined the PF.

I think you can pick from that angle and we can discuss.

Mumbi Kasonde