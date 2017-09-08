OPINION: Could Iris’ Porn Art be the Ultimate Mental Liberation or Sheer Stupidity?

Is there really a limit as to how far Iris Kaingu will go into courting controversy? Iris has become a symbol of rebelliousness against almost everything that Zambian society holds sacred. What has she not done to win over attention to herself?

Iris has featured in perhaps the most publicly viewed and identifiable porn act ever that relates to Zambia.

This is when her filmed sex act at the Zambia Centre for Accountancy (ZCAS) with a known male made its way in the public domain.

She was arrested and eventually found guilty of producing or distributing pornographic material.

Few may have thought that after that act Iris may have gone under to rehabilitate herself but the booty daughter of former Education Minister Michael Kaingu hardly gets enough of controversy and went bare before the brush depicting one of the most controversial pieces of nude art.

Not that most of the 14 million Zambians have not seem Iris’s nakedness before them, but the aspiring Choma Central Member of Parliament wanted them to have one more peek at her cookie lest they have forgotten how it looks.

Is Iris becoming a symbol of that one form of rebellion in our society? Should the public read too much into Iris’ pornographic exhibition? Is it the signs of time?

Did we not have police recently round up over 70 teenagers convening at some form of sex Olympics in Woodlands? Is there something that our society is missing?

Could it be that Iris is light years ahead of everyone in terms of mental liberation that the rest of our society can’t cope? Never mind the soggy boobs but Iris is at home with her body and does not mind shoving it before everybody as an act of her ultimate self-liberation.

Do not great acts get lasting recognition through controversy? Does not everyone remember the Mona Lisa for controversy that it stirred?

But then Iris could just have been a badly brought up child with an attention seeking complex.

Maybe society is taking Iris too seriously but one can bet that we have not heard the ‘lust’ of Iris.

Wonder what the next update on her rich ‘chitako’ CV will be?