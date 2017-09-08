Pres. Lungu Launches Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway

PRESIDENT Edgar Chagwa Lungu today attended the grand ground breaking ceremony of Lusaka- Ndola Dual Carriageway Project.

The 1.2 billion dollar project expected to be completed in the next 48 months will stand as a legacy project for the Patriotic Front government.

The Lusaka -Ndola carriageway is the atery of Zambia’s economic development as it opens to the mining hub as well as connects Zambia to the SADC region and COMESA.

Officiating at this auspicious event, President Lungu reiterated that his role now was to fulfil his campaign promises and not talk.

He added that time for this generation to create a history of its own and leave behind a legacy like our fathers did.

“President Chairman Mao and President Kenneth Kaunda left the TAZARA a legacy and now its time this generation created its own history President JinPing and Edgar Lungu will leave the dual carriageway,” President Lungu said.

He noted that the dual carriageway was not only a wealth seeking investment but also a life-saving venture by guaranteeing road safety.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has asked the contractor China Jiangxi Corporation to enusure that local Zambian firms comprising small and medium scale contractors are engaged on the project as sub- contractors in line with the 20 percent sub- contracting policy.

The head of state has also asked the contractor to ensure that the 3000 jobs to be created will be given to residents within the area where the road construction is being undertaken.

