More Than 10 People Feared Dead In Power Tools Bus Accident

More than 10 people are feared dead in a road traffic accident involving a Power Tools passenger bus and a truck on Great North Road.
The Kitwe-bound passenger bus is said to have collided head-on with a south bound truck near Chengelo School in Mkushi.
More details to follow
5 Comments
Mpoli
This is so sad reading. Heart felt condolences for the Zambian family as we go through this horror. Eish this life .
NATHAN KALUNGA
Comment Power tools its too much of you anyway we can’t be surprised because its not the first time ,remember what happened last year in the same month,this symbolises that we are living in last days as stated in the the Bible Mat 24,I have rest my case.
Peter nshindano
Too bad
Richmo
that’s a very sad story. I pray for those who made it alive, that the Angels of God may 4ever be with them..
mumba jefferson
To bad